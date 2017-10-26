Christopher Mutsvangwa's war veterans executive has vowed to defend the ex-fighters' welfare organisation from continued interference by Zanu PF as a High Court judge Wednesday once again dismissed an attempt by a war veterans faction to force its ouster.

This follows a drawn out tug-of-war between the Mutsvangwa led war veterans' executive and another one aligned to President Robert Mugabe and his wife.

The High Court sat in chambers Wednesday to grant Mutsvangwa and his group ownership of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA).

The matter was once heard with then presiding judge ruling in favour of Mutsvangwa and his allies.

But the rival group led by Manicaland provincial affairs Minister Mandi Chimene quickly challenged the legality of the current executive arguing its mandate has now expired.

Mutsvangwa and his group had argued the revised war veterans constitution prescribed five year terms for a war veterans' leadership at any given time.

"The decision today (Wednesday) has also recognised that the five year term in the constitution is the correct one," ZNLWVA secretary general Victor Matemadanda said.

"The courts have interpreted the law correctly.

"They have brought to rest the squabbles about war veterans leadership.

"They have put to rest all aspiring gangs or factions if you want to call them.

"They are at law not allowed to use the name of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association anymore and they cannot appeal because this is final."

Justice Jesta Charehwa heard the chamber application.

President Mugabe has never hidden his frustrations over the defiant war veterans group that has dared to challenge his controversial rule, a taboo within Zanu PF.

Mugabe fell out with his once militant support base after he openly sided with the so-called G40, a Zanu PF faction opposed to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa ascending to become the country's next leader.

Zanu PF said few weeks ago the party was considering forming the war veterans league within Zanu PF. This will include everyone who was associated with the war of liberation.

This has been seen as an attempt to bring the war veterans association under Zanu PF's appendage groups.

Said Matemadanda: "If Zanu PF wants to form a league, their league, we are concerned about our association which is our association.

"The desperation that is causing them to do that confirms our superiority.

"He (Mugabe) is just a person who does not want to swallow his pride and apologise."