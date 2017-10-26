26 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Chief Justice Warns Political Parties On Taking Cases to Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says political parties should use the courts as a final recourse for their internal "family matters".

Speaking at the Cape Town Press Club, the Chief Justice said: "If we push our courts to the point where it literally becomes [a] raw political player, we [are] exposing it to criticism that could have been avoided."

The ANC in the North-West, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal have all recently headed to court over internal election disputes.

"We owe it to this nation. We owe it to this democracy... to make sure that we are very careful about the responsibilities we impose on our courts," Mogoeng said.

He called on South Africans to speak out when there are "unwarranted attacks on the judiciary".

"We owe it to sustain and protect our institutions.

"The court is not the enemy of democracy, it is an integral part of democracy."

Source: News24

South Africa

Megacarnivorous Dinosaur Discovered in Lesotho

A team of scientists from universities in SA, the UK and Brazil have discovered the first evidence of a large… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.