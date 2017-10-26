South Africa: DG of Home Affairs to Address Media After Suspension Set Aside

Former Director-General of Home Affairs, Mkuseli Apleni, is expected to address the media on Thursday after the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside his suspension.

Former Minister of Home Affairs, Hlengiwe Mkhize, placed Apleni on precautionary suspension in September, pending an investigation.

Apleni accused Mkhize of asking him to help her resolve a dispute involving R1 million between the department and Atlantis Corporate Travel - a company her son has ties to. Mkhize denied the allegations.

She has now replaced former Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande , after President Jacob Zuma's recent Cabinet reshuffle.

Apleni filed an urgent court application against Mkhize, saying that her decision to suspend him was unconstitutional and invalid. He asked to be reinstated.

The North Gauteng High Court set aside the suspension on Wednesday, saying that Mkhize had no authority to suspend Apleni.

Source: News24