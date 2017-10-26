Former Zanu PF secretary for administration Didymus Mutasa and former Agriculture minister Rugare Gumbo have joined the MDC Alliance which is being led by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Mutasa who is the also the former State Security minister and Gumbo the former Zanu PF spokesperson, on Wednesday said they were replacing their leader, Agrippa Mutambara, whom they fired from the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF).

The party fired Mutambara on Tuesday for tarnishing the image of "our" party through failing to clear his name of rape allegations haunting him.

The former top Zimbabwe national army official is accused of raping Judith Todd the daughter of Former Rhodesian Prime Minister, Sir Garfield Todd, during the Gukurahundi genocide.

In a letter addressed to the MDC-Alliance chairman, Morgan Tsvangirai, dated 25 October 2017 by, ZimPF secretary general, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Mutasa and Gumbo said they were now the party's representatives in the grand coalition of opposition political parties.

"This serves to inform you that Cde Agrippa Mutambara no longer represents ZimPF in the Alliance and is replaced with more senior war veterans and experienced leaders, Cde DN Mutasa and Cde Rugare Gumbo. This is with immediate effect," read part of the letter to Tsvangirai.

"Chief negotiator to our party is Retired Col. Makova deputized by Ngoni T Chitauro essentially replacing Munacho Mutezo. We remain committed to working with you as an Alliance to remove Zanu PF in the forthcoming general elections. Hope you will take note of these important changes made in order to strengthen our Alliance," Bhasikiti said to Tsvangirai.

Ironically, one of the reasons ZimPF cited in their dismissal of was his decision to join the Tsvangirai led MDC Alliance without consulting with others.

Mutasa and Gumbo, prior to Mutambara's dismissal, were calling themselves elders and founder members of the ZimPF, a party they formed together with the former Vice President Joice Mujuru two years ago after being fired from Zanu PF.