A security guard who allegedly sexually assaulted at least 87 school girls at a Soweto primary school will not be applying for bail, the Protea Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday afternoon.

The short, elderly man, walked into a packed court room in Soweto covering his face with a blue jacket. His legal counsel, Dennis Mabasa told the court that his client would not be applying for bail.

During his last appearance on October 18, State prosecutor Cheryl Slack asked for the matter to be postponed for further investigations to be conducted, including an identity parade.

Slack said that they were dealing with a total of 15 children who had written statements.

When the story made headlines, the number of pupils alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the man was 54, however, the number later rose to 87.

Slack told the court on Wednesday that the identity parade had not yet been conducted.

"The identity parade did not materialise because the accused instructed us that he is represented by legal aid and not Mr Mabasa," Slack said.

Mabasa said his client denied the claims.

Magistrate Ronald Zakwe then asked the man to place on record that he was being represented by Mabasa and not legal aid.

"I confirm," the man softly replied while peeping through the jacket.

Slack had also asked the court that the man be taken to a local police station for his safety.

The matter was postponed to November 1 to allow for the parade to be conducted.

