25 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Students March to Parliament, but Arrive Too Late for Mini Budget

Tagged:

Related Topics

About 150 university students marched to the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon where Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba was delivering his medium-term budget speech.

But by the time they got there, the minister had already completed his speech.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students demanded that President Jacob Zuma release the Fees Commission report, which he received at the end of August.

The commission investigated the funding of higher education in the country.

READ: 7 UFS students arrested, held in police van for 4 hours

But their efforts came to nought because the day's proceedings had already been concluded.

"We came too late; we missed the speech," a student, who wished not to be named, told News24.

Police escorted students down Plein Street towards the Grand Parade, where they dispersed.

On Wednesday morning, UCT chairperson Seipati Tshabalala said the march to Parliament was cancelled due to safety concerns.

Small group of students being diverted away from parliament by SAPS. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Gw6w3ijiIM-- James de Villiers (@pejames) October 25, 2017

#FeesMustFall students disperse on their way back to campus. Police maintaining following distance. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/Y0F97jo8la-- James de Villiers (@pejames) October 25, 2017

She, however, added that the situation remained dynamic and protesters could decide later to proceed.

The protesters disrupted classes on UCT's upper campus and medical campus before heading to Parliament.

They disrupted several tests and lectures as they went from faculty to faculty to try and "shut down" the campus.

Several fire extinguishers were set off during the chaos.

UCT said it was forced to hire private security officials because of the ongoing disruptions.

"This is a decision that has not been taken lightly, but one that has been fundamentally informed by health and safety considerations for the staff and student community of UCT," the university said in an email to students.

Tshabalala was shocked by the announcement and said that the university promised to never bring private security back onto the campus.

"What does the university expect them [the private security] to do? We've been peaceful," she said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Megacarnivorous Dinosaur Discovered in Lesotho

A team of scientists from universities in SA, the UK and Brazil have discovered the first evidence of a large… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.