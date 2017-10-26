Zimbabwe: Man Clones Debit Cards, Splashes Loot On Iphone

A 25-year-old man from Harare's Avenues area was arrested on allegations of cloning an electrician's debit cards before he squandered his savings on an expensive mobile phone.

Privilege Nqobani Maphosa was hauled before magistrate Josephine Sande Friday facing allegations of unauthorised possession of a debit card as defined in section 167 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.

He was also facing fraud charges and was not asked to plead before he was remanded to next month pending his trial on $100 bail.

The first complainant in this case is Emmanuel Chimhandamba who is employed by Zimbabwe Electricity Supply authority as an electrician

Prosecutor Sebastin Mutizirwa alleged that Chimhandmba is a holder of a Stanbic Bank debit card and sometime in July this year the accused hatched a plan to defraud him.

Court heard he cloned the electrician's debit card and on July 31 he went to T-One Electronics where he purchased an iPhone 7 cell phone valued at $1 100 using the card.

The offence came to light when Chimhandmba intended to do some transactions which failed due to insufficient funds.

He went to his service provider and requested for a bank statement and realised that $1 100 was debited from his account.

He filed a police report and Maphosa was arrested after two months of investigations.

In the second count, court heard he used the same modus operandi to defraud one T Bakwena of South Africa.

He cloned his card and bought another cell phone valued at $700 at the same shop.

T- One electronics sales representative, Francis Munemo, positively identified the accused.