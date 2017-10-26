Zimbabwe: Hwange Allay Fears

Hwange Colliery Company have allayed fears that they will abandon their flagship football entity in the event that the club is relegated from the Premier Soccer League to the unfashionable Division One. With five matches and 15 points to play for in the 2017 season, Chipangano are deep in the relegation zone with 30 points, a rung above fellow relegation candidates Shabanie Mine, who they meet away on Week 33.

The road to survival begins this Sunday with an away trip to in-form CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium before hosting an inconsistent Highlanders.

After the Bosso home encounter, coach Bigboy Mawiwi and his men will then welcome Harare City, before rounding up their season with an away trip to ZPC Kariba. The club have been going through a rough patch and last year survived relegation by a whisker and saw a number of their senior players pack their bags over unpaid allowances and salaries.

However, the company has assured its supporters that it will never abandon the club, with or without a Premiership status.

"Hwange FC will never walk alone, we are with the club through thick and thin and our supporters need to be assured of that commitment," said the Hwange Colliery Company's corporate affairs manager Rugare Dhobhie.