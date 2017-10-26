A health disaster could be on the horizon in Harare following the announcement by the city authorities that there will be water supply interruption in the western suburbs.

The disruption in water supplies comes amid a confirmed outbreak of typhoid at Mbare Matapi area where 17 people are currently receiving treatment.

Typhoid outbreak is suspected to have been caused by poor water sanitation and poor personal hygiene worsened by overpopulation.

Prosper Chonzi, the City Director for Health, said 17 cases of typhoid had been confirmed and the council had deployed a team in the area to mobilise the community and ensure those with suspected symptoms received treatment.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Harare City Council said there would be disruptions in water supplies due to a major pipe burst that feeds the Lochinvar reservoirs from Morton Jaffray water works.

The city said as a result they had since stopped pumping water to Lochinvar and Marimba reservoirs at around 2100hrs Monday.

Affected areas are Glen Norah, Glen View, Budiriro, Mufakose, Kambuzuma and Kuwadzana.

However, Dr Chonzi said access to safe water needs urgent attention.

"We are working with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to introduce a vaccine for typhoid in areas that are highly at risk of typhoid outbreaks," he said.

Of late, the local authority has been blamed for failing to deal with service delivery issues such as piling garbage, sewer spillages and availing safe bulk water for the residents.

The council has been grappling with communicable diseases over the decade with the cases of the 2008-09 cholera and perennial typhoid cases still vivid in the minds of residents.