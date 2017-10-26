Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo Wednesday spoke tough about the country's underperforming state entities which ran a combined US$270 million loss in 2016.

Chombo was giving a keynote address at the one-day corporate governance workshop held for CEOs running State entities, heads of ministries, board chairs and State commissions in Harare.

He said government was in the process of finalising its Public Entities Corporate Governance Bill he said shall be administered with tough regulations to deal with habitual inertia among those charged with the running of State enterprises.

Speaking at the same event, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Misheck Sibanda said $270 million was incurred in losses by 93 of the overall 107 state entities surveyed in 2016.

"Whereas management, including line ministries attribute the state of affairs to harsh operating economic environment, legacy debt issues and failure by government to adequately recapitalize after the hyperinflationary period, the fact remains that corporate governance weaknesses and ineffective internal control systems identified by the survey and confirmed in many cases by the Auditor General's annual reports, significantly contribute towards perpetual underperformance of the sector," said Sibanda.

Minister Chombo, in his address, said this was unacceptable adding that government was considering downgrading some of the parastatals to mere departments under line ministries or be weaned off totally from the fiscus.

Chombo attacked the entities for dedicating large portions of their budgets towards meeting fat perks for executives without considering the overall amounts generated by the businesses.

"The sector's contribution to national GDP growth has slumped to around 2 percent and often operational and other on efficiencies serve to inflate the cost of doing business.

He added: "In many cases, whereas anticipatory budgets or estimated revenue inflows are used to validate what are in fact unsustainable levels of executive remuneration, audited financial statements present the true state of affairs and the extent to which in many instances entity performance does not warrant or justify such levels of remuneration.

"A 2016 baseline data survey of the sector and now used to benchmark current and future performance revealed a high number of the country's 107 state entities to be either technically insolvent or illiquid and in either case a drain or a potential drain on the fiscus.

"As government we are simply not in a position to keep on bailing out underperforming entities or those which have outlived their usefulness."

"The days of no boards, incomplete boards, one man boards, non-existent board committees, indefinite acting CEOs, finance directors and heads of internal audits are well and truly gone; Remuneration has to be based on performance and assessed on the individual and the entity," he said.

"Bonuses, if they are to be paid at all, must only be awarded on the basis of annual performance assessments against agreed performance targets and only after annual audited financial assessments confirm a satisfactory overall entity performance," the Minister said.

"Nothing can justify this squandering of (public) funds; my ministry will be acting to ensure recovery of such unjustified payments and all those who benefited there from. These are public funds and use thereof must be fully justified and must at all times be accurately and transparently accounted for," Minister Chombo further said.

The sentiments by the Treasury boss come after state entities have long been accused of draining the fiscus with government often resisting calls to privatise some of the entities.

President Robert Mugabe has often been accused of using some of the entities as cash cows for his party and to oil his patronage system.

The political schemer has, since time immemorial, been deliberately deploying retired military chiefs to head state entities.

Critics say this was a way of keeping a partisan army personnel closer to the government feeding trough so that they did not end up developing mutineers thoughts or joining the opposition.

The result has been disaster as most of the entities keep registering losses compared to private entities which are in the same line of trade.