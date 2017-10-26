CAPS United, seeking to sign off the campaign in respectable position, will be hoping to bag maximum points when they host Bulawayo giants Highlanders in a rearranged Castle Lager Premiership tie at the National Sports Stadium on Thursday.

The Green Machine had a sluggish start to the campaign on their return from the African Champions League campaign where they bowed out in the group stages and now occupy fifth position on the league table with 13 points behind log leaders FC Platinum who have 59 while second placed Dynamos are a point behind with Ngezi Platinum on third position with 57 points.

Chicken Inn are in fourth place with 55 points thus reducing the championship to a four horse race. This means the championship is now beyond Caps United's reach. Realistically, they can finish at least in top five.

After being knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup, the richest knock out tournament in the country whose winners earn the right to represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup, Caps United need a strong finish to appease the despairing fans who were hoping the team would write another glorious page in the history book having lifted the championship last season before defying odds staked against them to reach the group stage of the prestigious tournament for the first time in history.

A victory over Highlanders on Thursday will enhance their chances of a top five finish.

On the other hand, Highlanders coach Erol Akbay is desperate get a respectable position for the team on the final log standings after his campaign imploded following a string of poor results at the start of the second half of the season, which the coach blamed on the departure of key strikers Prince Dube and Roderick Mutuma.

Highlanders welcome back into the team King Nadolo, Tendai Ndlovu and Gabriel Nyoni who missed recent matches due to injuries.

A win against the Green Machine will take Bosso to position six on the log table with 43 points before they host Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

