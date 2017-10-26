Photo: The Citizen

The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson

Mbeya — The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Tulia Ackson, has given a Sh40 million cheque for renovation of an operating theatre and a ward for women and children at Ruanda Health Centre in Mbeya Region.

Dr Tulia handed over the cheque yesterday to Mbeya Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla, saying it was part of implementation of the promise she made in March, this year, after visiting the health centre and being informed of its challenges.

She explained that lack of key theatre services was a challenge, which had forced nurses to use financial resources to refer patients to Meta Maternity Hospital, a situation that caused huge congestion at the facility.

"I was very touched by the problem...I had to make immediate efforts to ease the challenges. I promise to ensure that I address the problems facing the maternity ward as the aim is to rescue the lives of mothers and childre during child birth," said Dr Tulia.

Acknowledging the challenges, she said the government thought it necessary to invest in and improve the health sector in the country, particularly providing services to mothers and children. She added that they were seeking to ensure good performance by health workers through provision of quality services at health centres, dispensaries and referral hospitals.

For his part, Mr Makalla directed building contractors to ensure professionalism, warning them against spending the funds to fulfil their personal interests.

"As the RC, I will make a close follow up on its spending step by step and will not entertain unprofessionalism. The main aim is to cooperate with the government in implementing various projects and improving social services," he said.

For his part, Mr Gilbat Mwandindile, who has a contract with Emilet Company, promised to make efforts in ensuring that the project id completed on time and that the challenge would be reconstructing the theatre building that would have to be pulled down.

The Medical Officer-in-Charge of the City of Mbeya, Mr Jonas Lulandala, said upon the completion of the project congestions of patients would be reduced as well as financial resources that were spent on referring patients to either Meta Maternity Hospital or Mbeya Referal Hospital.