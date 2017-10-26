Diaries of Danish citizen Peter Frederiksen, which could be linked to crimes he allegedly committed, came under scrutiny in the Bloemfontein High Court on Wednesday.

The former gun dealer's diaries contain various notes about his sex life, it emerged after State prosecutor Amanda Bester continued cross-examining Frederiksen.

Frederiksen is facing a charge of rape, production and possession of child pornography, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud and alleged contraventions of the Firearms Control Act.

The State alleges that some sex inscriptions in the diaries described acts he allegedly performed with the minor complainant in the rape charge.

Frederiksen told the court that he could not remember in detail why he made certain notes two years ago.

"That is your opinion," he said through a Danish interpreter, when the prosecutor told him what she thought the inscriptions meant.

Sexual descriptions

Frederiksen later grew agitated by more questions over his specific sexual descriptions, that were accompanied by the alleged rape victim's name.

"I have explained many times. What had happened is not as the State sees it," he said.

He later told the court that the prosecutor had a "lively fantasy" before he was asked by Judge Johann Daffue to keep his answers to the questions asked.

Frederiksen repeated that he could "never" hurt the girl.

The 65-year-old Dane made headlines in September 2015 when police found cut-off clitorises stored in a freezer inside his townhouse in Bloemfontein.

The court had since acquitted him on 20 of the 58 charges he faced. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The acquitted charges dealt explicitly with the human tissue found in the freezer.

Shortcomings

The judge held that the National Health Act does not make the removal of human tissue (clitorises) without the person's permission illegal.

Doing it at an unregistered place was also not illegal. The judge held that the legislature needs to take note of the shortcomings in the law and rectify it.

Under further cross-examination, Frederiksen denied that he referred to the stashed human tissue as his "trophies".

The State argued that his testimony was contradicting his wife Tshidi's statement and that of another State witness.

Frederiksen replied that his wife said "so many things " that were not true. He later also told the court that "she was lying her whole life". She was shot dead in front of her home in Maseru in October 2015.

Frederiksen, who was awaiting trial in the Grootvlei Prison in Bloemfontein at the time, is also accused of conspiring to have her killed. He denies it.

The State and Frederiksen also disagreed on the nature of his relationship with his wife. The State submitted that he was trying to paint her as being involved in crime in Lesotho, even as unstable and involved in witchcraft to hide his crimes.

Frederiksen submitted that the State was trying to create a false impression of a "poor little girl" in their relationship and trial.

The case continues.

