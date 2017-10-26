26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Running Battles in Kibera After Youths Seal Off Olympic School

By Collins Omulo

Anti-riot police engaged youths in Kibera in running battles on Thursday after the road leading to Olympic Primary School, the biggest polling station in the area, was barricaded with stones.

Heavy stones were placed on the school's entrance and the gate locked overnight.

Police moved in to remove the stones and break the chain used to lock the gate. They dispersed groups that were milling in the area, prompting the running battles.

The youths hurled stones and bottles at the officers, shuttering classroom windows in the ensuing melee.

  

