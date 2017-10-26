Photo: Alex Esagala/Daily Monitor

Butambala MP Muwanga Kivumbi, Kira Muncipality MP Semujju Nganda and Busongola North MP William Nzoghu display the money returned to Parliament.

At least six opposition Members of Parliament have each returned Shs 29 million paid to them by Parliament to facilitate consultative meetings on the age limit bill.

The Constitution Amendment (No 2) Bill, 2017, seeks to remove presidential age limit currently capped between 35 and 75 years.

On Monday, Chris Obore, Parliament's director of Communications and Public Affairs confirmed that Shs 13 billion had been diverted from the MPs' emoluments to facilitate the age limit consultations.

However, the opposition has rejected the monies and kick-started the process to return the funds, which they termed as "dirty money", to Parliament.

Led by Opposition chief whip, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality), the legislators explained that they will not be part of attempts by President Yoweri Museveni to bribe legislators to pass the controversial bill that has stoked debate across the country.

Ssemujju, Moses Kasibante (Rubaga North), Angellina Osegge (Soroti Woman), Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala), Medard Ssegona (Busiro East), William Nzoghu (Busongora North) later carried and deposited Shs 174 million in cash wads of Shs 10,000, Shs 20,000 and Shs 50,000 to Parliament's Finance office in charge of refunds.

Anna Adeke (National Female Youth) did not bring the money, stating that they had not received the money yet.

Just in; MPs opposed to lifting #AgeLimit are returning the 29M that was credited to their accounts for consultations @observerug pic.twitter.com/rX5NIttijH

-- nicholas Bamulanzeki (@bamulanzeki) October 25, 2017

Addressing the media at Parliament today, Ssemujju said that the move is a collective position from the opposition in Parliament, agreeing to return the funds which they say was not budgeted for by Parliament during the 2017/2018 budget process.

"All these actions by the state are illegal. We intend to write to the Inspector General of Government (IGG) and Auditor General (AG) to investigate the source of this amount of money... the budget of Parliament did not include money for this kind of consultation," Ssemujju said.

Ssemujju added, "People are trying to be smart but this is a bribe; the same like what President Museveni gave them in 2005 to remove presidential age limit. We all like money but we must take legitimate money".

Nzoghu accused the president of taking leaders for granted through using money to front his selfish interests.

"This is a litmus test for us leaders and touches our integrity... I have started on the consultations and don't need money. What the country should know is that in our monthly facilitation, money for consulting with our voters is incorporated so no one should say that they need this Shs 29 million," Nzoghu said.

Kivumbi, on the other hand, asked the public to reject the money from legislators.

"The public thinks leaders must obtain money whether crudely or badly to bring it to them to do some work. We appeal to the public that a good leader must donate hard, earned and clean money. This age limit money is dirty money," he said.

Betty Aol Ochan (Gulu Woman) however seemed undecided on whether to keep or return the money. Explaining that she has previously returned money given to her by Parliament to hold consultations on the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS) and Marriage and Divorce bill, Aol said she will consult them first.

"I am receiving some contrary views from my constituents on this money. Other people are telling me that I bring the money. Now I am divided because my bosses are those people. But they must know that this is bad money," Aol said.

Medard Ssegona (Busiro East) however urged the opposition MPs to reject the money and return in to Parliament.

"Ugandans may not have allowances to pay their MPs allowances for December because the money has been re-channeled to facilitate this Museveni project. We need money but I can only use my money. I don't know where this money is coming from. It must be rejected," Ssegona added.

But some NRM MPs have blamed their colleagues for playing to the gallery saying the money is not a bribe but facilitation to enable MPs do 'extra' work given to them by Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga.

Kabula MP James Kakooza says the bill demands extra work on part of the MPs hence the need for facilitation.

#AgeLimit: MP James Kakooza says Shs 29m not a bribe as opposition claims. It is for extra work MPs are going to do 📹 @bamulanzeki pic.twitter.com/CyDlHJPWTS

-- The Observer (@observerug) October 25, 2017

Ruhinda county MP, Donozio Kahonda Mugabe wondered why his colleagues who have rejected the money have to physically carry it to Parliament. He says they should instead make electronic transfers and present documentation as evidence

6 opposition MPs have returned the Shs 29m that had been given to them by Parliament for consultations on #AgeLimit bill 📹 @bamulanzeki pic.twitter.com/dmnh0dFsCR

-- The Observer (@observerug) October 25, 2017