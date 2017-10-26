Mozambique: Former IPEX Director Given Suspended Sentence

Maputo — The Maputo City Court on Tuesday sentenced Cecilia Candrinho, the former general director of the Mozambican government's Export Promotion Institute (IPEX) to a suspended sentence of one year and ten months imprisonment for abuse of her office.

She had awarded organisation of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) to a private company, Santos & Rey - Estruturas e Eventos (SR), without any public tender, and without any authorisation from the Administrative Tribunal. SR ran FACIM between 2012 and 2015, and for its work over this period it received 127 million meticais (about 3.2 million US dollars, at the exchange rate of the time).

The matter came to the notice of the Administrative Tribunal, the body that inspects the legality of public expenditure. In its opinion on the General State Account for 2014, the Tribunal said “there was no explanation of the criteria adopted to select the company Santos & Rey”. Payment was made to the company, the Tribunal noted, without a contract and simply under a memorandum of understanding.

The excuse for this procedure, the Tribunal said, was that otherwise it would have been impossible to hold FACIM. But the Tribunal found IPEX was unable to indicate “how this company was selected, and reports on the activities it undertook were not presented”.

The deal between IPEX and SR was “null and void”, and Candrinho knew this, said judge Helena Matola in her verdict. Nonetheless, she accused, Candrinho continued and damaged the interests of the Mozambican state.

“She acted freely and deliberately, knowing that her conduct is punishable by law”, the judge said. “She trampled on administrative procedures, although public servants have the duty to obey the law. She violated the duty of legality”.

The organisation of FACIM, Matola added, “could not be undertaken at any cost, in violation of the law.”

The prison sentence is suspended for two years, on the condition that, during this period, Candrinho pays the state 60 million meticais (almost a million US dollars). This was the sum, the judge said, that was not channelled to the coffers of the state during the period that SR was running FACIM.

Candrinho's lawyer, Alexandre Chivale, is appealing against the sentence. He told the independent television station, STV, that he regarded both the charges against his client and the sentence as “shameful”.

Another senior figure, the former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sport, Carlos Castro de Sousa, goes on trial before the Maputo City Court on Thursday, on charges of disobedience and “introducing himself into a house he does not own” (i.e. squatting).

The charges arise from his failure to leave the government house he lived in while he was a deputy minister. Sousa received the central Maputo house on 29 March 2007, and signed an undertaking that he would return it to the Secretariat of the Council of Ministers within 30 days of leaving office.

Sousa left office on 13 January 2015, but he did not leave the house. According to the prosecution case, cited in Wednesday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”, instead of leaving the house he wrote a letter to President Filipe Nyusi, asking to buy the house, which he intended to transfer to his children.

The Secretariat of the Council of Ministers handed the case over to the Attorney-General's Office (PGR) in late 2016, and the PGR concluded that Sousa had not complied with a duty imposed on public servants when they leave office by the Law on Public Probity.

The prosecution argues that Sousa knew it was his duty to return the house, and that it was not a building that could legally be sold off. Nonetheless “he is persisting in occupying a state residence, against the will of the state, causing it material and financial losses”.