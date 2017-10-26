Malawi: All Set for Malawi Sand Festival, Awilo Headline Artist - Lucius Banda

All roads will this weekend lead to the Central Region Lakeshore District of Salima specifically at the Sunbird Livingstonia Beach Hotel where the 7th edition of the annual mega Sand Music Festival will be hosted.

Organisers of the prestigious event Impakt Events says everything is set.

Impact Events Executive Director Lucius Banda said international artist will be in the country on Thursday.

He revealed that works on the ground including decorations and mounting of stages were almost completed as this article was published.

King of Soukous and Rhumba Music and Multi-Award Winner Awilo Longomba from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is expected to headline this year's event.

Other international artists include General Kanene from Zambia, Thulasizwe from South Africa among others including one 'surprise guest'.

According to Banda, they have also lined up a cream of local artists including gospel artists and groups.

The list of locals include Black Missionaries, Anthony Makondetsa, Theo Thomson, Lulu, Sam Smak, Nepman, Tay Grin, Great Angels Choir, Ethel Kamwendo Banda, Skeffa Chimoto and Banda himself among others.

"We have a cream of both local and international artists. We will also have several activities including beach soccer, poetry, acrobatics and the famous traditional dance Gurewamkuru" said Banda.

Meanwhile, Banda has called upon all Malawians to buy the tickets who are selling like hot cake in large numbers.