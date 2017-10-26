25 October 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: UN Secretary-General Pays Tribute to Moroccan Peacekeepers Killed At the Beginning of the Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

New York — UN secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, who is on a visit to the Central African Republic, paid tribute, Wednesday in Bangassou, to Moroccan and Cambodian peacekeepers killed at the beginning of the year while performing their noble mission of peacekeeping and protection of the local population.

Guterres, who visited the Bangassou local base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA), laid a wreath of flowers in tribute to the two soldiers of the Royal Armed Forces contingent (FAR) killed in an attack on their convoy, as well as to Cambodian peacekeepers also killed earlier this year, said his spokesman in New York, Farhan Haq.

In an address on this occasion, the UN secretary-general expressed his "gratitude" to the military and police contingents present in Bangassou.

Guterres also regretted the death of Moroccan and Cambodian soldiers "who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the rights and security of the Central African people".

"I had the opportunity to speak to HM the King of Morocco and to convey to him my condolences to the Moroccan people, and I want to do it here in a direct way to all the colleagues and heroic soldiers who have fallen for the defense of peace," Guterres said.

"I am proud to be your colleague and I am proud to be here with you and to be able to express my gratitude and the gratitude of the United Nations for your work, which is of paramount importance, first of all for the people of the Central African Republic, but also for our organization and for its reputation" around the world, he added.

Morocco

Trial of Al Hoceima Events Suspects Postponed to Oct. 31

The criminal chamber at the Casablanca appeal court decided, on Tuesday, to postpone the trial of the accused in Al… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.