26 October 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Egypt: Volleyball - Rwanda Face Egypt in Quarter-Finals

By Peter Kamasa

RWANDA will face a tough test against hosts and defending champions Egypt in the quarter-finals of the 2017 Men's African Nations championship's on Thursday afternoon at Cairo Stadium Complex in Egypt.

After losing to Algeria in the last group match 3-0, Rwanda will have a mountain to climb against one of the most successful teams in Africa.

On Tuesday, Algeria registered their third consecutive win over Rwanda 3-0 (25-18, 25-22, 25-21) in the top position decider of Pool D.

Despite the defeat, Rwanda qualified for the quarterfinals as second in its pool with a win- loss ratio of 2-1 with 6 points, while Algeria maintained 100 % record with 3-0 record and 9 points.

The Rwandan team fought aggressively in all sets, especially in the third, when they were point by point till the 21-21 draw. Algeria kept their pace throughout the match and piled pressure through service and tight blocks.

"Facing the hosts, defending champions and 1st ranked team in Africa is a big match. We have no other choice but to take them on and look for better results," Coach Paul Bitok said.

He added: "Winning is a process and it's important to play such matches, last time we played a good match with them, who knows we might win if not, we will use the match to get experience."

Thursday

Quarterfinals

Rwanda Vs Egypt

Algeria Vs DR Congo

