Mozambique: Foot-and-Mouth Outbreak in Maputo Province

Maputo — The National Veterinary Directorate (DINAV) of the Mozambican Ministry of Agriculture has imposed restrictions on the movement of livestock following an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Maputo province.

The outbreak was detected at Secongene and Movene, both in Moamba district, on 13 October and confirmed on 18 October.

As a result, DINAV has banned all movement of cattle, goat, sheep and pigs to and from Moamba district. No meat from any of these species is allowed to leave Moamba.

Intensified inspection of animals has been imposed. The oral cavity of all livestock in Moamba must be inspected at least once a week.

Any animals authorised for transfer from other districts in Maputo province must be given a clinical examination before they are moved, and must be identified individually. Animals being moved to different destinations may not be transported in the same vehicle.

Throughout the country, vehicles used to move livestock must be sealed, and the animals must be inspected by the veterinary authority when they are unloaded.

DINAV has also announced that there will be increased measures to inspect the movement of livestock along all the country's main highways.

Foot-and-mouth is a highly infectious and often fatal viral disease that affects hoofed animals. It can be spread easily by infected animals through contact with contaminated farming equipment, vehicles, clothing, feed and by predators.