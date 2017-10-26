Liberia: CDC, Costa in Feud

Is no doubt the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and self-proclaimed political commentator, Henry P. Costa are in feud over claims to support Senator George Weah or not in the runoff election.

Costa Monday played a voice said to be that of George Weah asking for his (Costa's) support. But CDC has strongly responded by branding him as a 'satisfied blackmailer' in the country.

Addressing a major news conference Monday, the chairman of the Youth League of the CDC, Jefferson Koijee alleged Mr. Costa called the standard-bearer of the CDC, Senator George Weah, requesting for money in order to support him (George Weah) in the runoff elections.

In a recording played at the news conference, a voice purported to be of Henry Costa is heard requesting for US$50,000 dollars, but wants US$15,000.00 upfront before any agreement.

Koijee alleged that Costa is reportedly on his way to the governing Unity Party (UP) because of Senator Weah refusal to give him the money. He claimed the UP has promised to give Costa said amount in order to support them through whatever means he has to support them.

"Henry Costa is a satisfied blackmailer and he requested US$15,000 and Ambassador Weah rejected and asked to him to join for the CDC for change. Henry Costa lives on blackmailing good characters. He told our political leader that he lives on extortion. He has a benchmark of $50,000.00. The CDC is on top of its game. We will tell you everything about people who are parading around here," Koijee alleged.

When contacted, Henry Costa rubbished the claim, saying he has not declared support for the UP. According to Costa, he played a recording of George Weah on his 'Costa Show' Monday October 23, 2017 where George Weah is heard asking him for support.

Costa further indicated that it is Senator Weah who called him and he did not call Senator Weah. "Why are they playing the recording now if they have such recording on me. Me and George Weah never discussed money. We spoke for one minute-34 seconds. I chose to record the conversation. I can never support George Weah," he said.

He recounted and further alleged that he can never support Weah because he (Weah) beat him in 2012 for speaking out the ills. "I said and I repeat, if George Weah becomes President, our civil liberty and our freedom will be denied. I am negotiating with UP and we are discussing and I haven't pledged support yet. Let me make it very clear that I cannot support George Weah," he added.

Costa indicated that the CDC can go ahead and say whatever they want to say."CDC is a desperate group of people and first of all they are not friends of the media. They are now distracted. I have the biggest platform in the country and they cannot win me," he concluded.