Mozambique and Ethiopia to Step Up Cooperation

Maputo — The Mozambican and Ethiopian governments on Wednesday expressed their desire to step up their bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic area.

This desire was expressed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Demeneke Mekonnen, at the end of an audience in Maputo granted by Mozambican Prime Minister Carlos Agostinho do Rosario.

Mekonnen told reporters that the two countries have already signed various economic agreements. It was now hoped that cooperation will be more fruitful in the future, and will extend to agriculture.

The Ethiopian government, he said, intends to explore the possibility of establishing partnerships with Mozambique in agriculture.

“I had a very fruitful meeting with the Prime Minister”, said Mekonnen, “and he expressed the commitment of the Mozambican government in expanding the cooperation between the two countries and governments and making it closer”.

He was sure that in the near future the two countries will sign further memoranda of understanding to put this cooperation into practice.

“We are very interested in discussing how to put into effect the General Cooperation Agreement that was signed in 2007”, Mekonnen declared.