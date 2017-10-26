Malawi: Calm Returns to Phalombe As Bloodsucker Rumours Die Down

Phalombe — Peace and stability has returned to Phalombe District and communities are now spending nights in their houses after rumours surrounding bloodsuckers have died down, Police in the district have confirmed.

The steady situation comes after a few weeks of total confusion in the district which saw a total of 20 incidents of mob justice and vandalism of property being registered in line with the rumours.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, Phalombe Police Station Officer In-Charge (OC), James Nalima said currently calm has returned in the district and it was safe for Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO) which pulled out of the communities to resume their community activities.

"Following interventions that we put in place together Government Departments and NGOs are now comfortable to tell everyone in the district that they can resume their work in the community with assurance that there will be neither blood sucking related attacks nor intimidations from the public anymore," he explained.

Nalima pointed out tha despite the dawn of the peace and stability, the police would still be patrolling the district day and night hence people should have nothing to fear.

Acting Chairperson for Phalombe Civil Society Coalition, Khozapi Mtonga said a few organizations that have already returned to their impact areas in the communities were working without any problems.

"Some of our members started operating in the communities in the past week, but since then we have not heard that anyone threatened them so we take it as a sign of the return of calmness after some weeks of total disorder," he added.

Recently, President Prof. Peter Mutharika visited the district where he listened to some testimonies of people saying they came across blood suckers in the district.

After touring the district including several other districts in the Southern Region, the president viewed that the testimonies that were given by members of the community did not prove that people had their blood sucked hence urged anyone in poor health to visit the hospital and anyone orchestrating the rumours to be arrested.