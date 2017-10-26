Kenya: Repeat Presidential Election on Course - Wafula Chebukati

The electoral commission says preparations for Thursday repeat presidential poll on course.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati on Wednesday said delivery of ballot papers, ballots boxes and other materials was going on well.

6AM

He said the commission would open polling stations across the country at 6am.

Mr Chebukati said security concerns raised by the commission had been addressed, and the team was satisfied with its technical preparedness.

"Based on the assurances given to this commission by the relevant authorities and the security agencies, based on the progress that has been made in the commission, the elections as scheduled will go on tomorrow as scheduled," Mr Chebukati told journalists at the Bomas of Kenya, which has been gazetted as the poll's National Tallying Centre.

Coming at a week of reports of intense divisions at the IEBC, Mr Chebukati was in the press conference accompanied by all the five commissioners.

They included Vice Chairperson Connie Nkatha Bucha and Commissioners Abdi Guliye, Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya, and Boya Molu.

The vocal Dr Roselyne Akombe last week fled the country to New York where she resigned, arguing that as it stands, the commission could not guarantee a credible poll tomorrow.

POSTONMENT

While he said most of the election materials had been sent to the constituencies, Mr Chebukati said that the commission will not hesitate to postpone the election in certain areas if it felt that the security of its staff, or the holding of the polls itself, was in danger.

"In cases where there will be problems of voting, and the delivery of materials, the polling officer will have a right to inform us and the election can be postponed to another date . . . The polling officer can call off the election," said Mr Chebukati.

There are threats to the holding of the fresh poll in certain areas allied to the Raila Odinga-led National Super Alliance (Nasa).

Some areas have witnessed physical interference with IEBC’s preparation for the fresh poll.

Preparations for the poll were hit in some parts of Nyanza after presiding officers failed to show up at their stations, fearing for the safety and security.

BRUTALITY

In other cases, transportation of election materials was hampered after contracted transporters withdrew fearing attacks.

Mr Chebukati said he had been assured by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority that cases of police brutality against demonstrators angry with the IEBC will be dealt with.

Further, Mr Chebukati said Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet had also given a personal assurance to ensure "peaceful and lawful expression of human rights will never be treated as a crime in this country: but that the sacrosanct security of life and property is also lawfully upheld."

ROs

Mr Chebukati said a judgment by High Court judge George Odunga that the appointment of the returning officers did not follow set procedure because the IEBC did not send the list to the political parties did not affect the fresh poll, as the judge did not quash their appointment.

Last Wednesday, Mr Chebukati had said he could not assure the country of a free and fair poll due to, among other things, political interference and a divided commission.

"Fellow Kenyans, excessive use of force by the police is not illusion," he said in the Bomas briefing.

"It is a dark reality that some people have unfortunately had to experience in recent times. When the very people we are expected to run to in times of trouble are the ones attacking us, then as a country, we are at our lowest."