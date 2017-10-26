Lilongwe — Blue Eagles goal minder, John Soko Wednesday saved two penalties to secure his team a quarter berth after beating Mzuni on post-match penalties in the round of 16 of the K50. 2 million FISD cup played at Nankhaka ground in Lilongwe.

Two Mzuni players captain, Lughano Kayira and Mathews Salirana had their spot kicks saved by alert Soko.

Eagles converted their penalties through Gilbert Chirwa, Alupheous Nyoni, Stuart Mbunge and John Malidadi while Mzuni were on target through Khumbo Banda and Gift Kasambala.

The two teams were tied at 0-0 on regulation time and penalties were to separate them.

With the win, Eagles are set to Nyasa Bullets in the next round who had to come from behind after trailing 2-0 to Karonga United and beat them 4-2 at Chilomoni ground in Blantyre.

Mzuni displayed organised football and were dangerous in their attacks through Kasambala, Lunghindiko Mushani and second half substitute, Chisomo Gilion.

Eagles missed the services of their regulars, Phillip Masiye due to injury, Wonderful Geremani and Steve Boka Chagoma.

Mzuni could have opened the score sheet in the 23rd minute when when Mushani blasted over a tap in by Hardson Milanzi.

Four minutes later Mzuni keeper, Chimwemwe Kumkwawa fumbled Chirwa's shot for a corner kick.

Mzuni's striker, Kasambala's solo effort after outpacing Eagles central defence of Osward Maonga and Blessings Phiri had his weak shot from close range parried by Soko.

The two teams were locked 0-0 at the interval.

The second half both teams made substitutions to up their game and get goals.

Eagles introduced Malidadi and Mbunge for Maxwell Salambula and Gregory Nachipo and later fused in Chisomo Chilasa for Mphatso Phillimon.

Mzuni brought in the fresh legs of Lackson Sangano and Gilion for Deco Menyera and Mushani. The visitors made last minute substitution they rested Banda for Milanzi who later scored the first penalty for his team.

Eagle's left back, Nyoni had his long range effort in the 59th minute fumbled by Kumkwawa and Mzuni's sub, Gilion tormented Eagles defence in the 62nd minute but his final touch failed to elude Soko in goals.

Mbunge's direct free kick in the 64th minute was parried by Kumkwawa and three minutes later, Mzuni's Brave Phiri had his thunderbolt from 25 metres tamed by Soko.

Mzuni's enterprising midfielder,Victor Gondwe pounced on Eagles defence but his two attempts were cleverly blocked.

Eagles carried the day on post match penalties.

Other FISD results, in Dwangwa Mafco lost at home to Master Security 0-1 and Chikwawa United had a 3-0 beating at the hands of Kamuzu Barracks at Nchalo stadium.