26 October 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MP Lobbies With Council for NGO Support

By Daniel Kasondo

Thyolo — Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Mary Navicha, on Wednesday asked Thyolo district council to financially assist National Association of People living with HIV and Aids in Malawi (NAPHAM).

"I would like to ask the council to help this organization considering the good job it has carried out to our people in this district.

"There is no way this organization can be 'lacking' even stationary. We need to do something about it," pleaded the parliamentarian.

Navicha said since NAPHAM started its work in the district, people living with HIV and Aids have been assisted greatly especially in reducing stigma and discrimination.

She added in the past a lot of people living with the virus used to commit suicide after learning of their status due to lack of professional counseling.

"NAPHAM gave hope to people living with the virus and they were encouraged to look at life positively. They need to continue their work," she said.

Responding to the request, District Commissioner for Thyolo, Justin Kathumba, said the request by the lawmaker was valid but it was unfortunate that the council could not fund an NGO,

"We appreciate the organization's work in the district but we are not allowed to use our ORT (Other Recurrent Transactions) to fund Non Governmental Organizations," he explained.

The District Commissioner said the council would meet Civil Society Organisations in the district to look into how NAPHAM could be bailed out of its financial challenges.

"We will advise them to explore different means to get funding. They can write proposals to other donors for support," said the DC.

