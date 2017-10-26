Kenya: Vivian Cheruiyot Ready to Strike in Frankfurt Marathon

After making her debut at the London Marathon last April, Olympic 5,000 metres champion Vivian Cheruiyot will be chasing her personal best time over the 42-kilometre distance when she pounds the streets of Germany's financial capital in this Sunday's Frankfurt Marathon.

Cheruiyot ended her track career on a high with gold at last year's Rio Olympics after which she stepped up into marathon running, clocking two hours, 23 minutes and 50 seconds for a fourth place finish in London.

Cheruiyot wound up her training at the University of Eldoret this week, optimistic that she will have a fine run in Frankfurt.

Her last major outing was in last month's Great North Run, Britain's largest running event with more than 50,000 participants, covering the 21 kilometres from Newcastle to South Shields, where she finished second behind world marathon record holder and compatriot Mary Keitany.

Keitany's winning time was one hour, five minutes and 59 seconds with Cheruiyot clocking 1:07:44.

"I have done good training and I'm going to run my own race. I was supposed to run in Chicago Marathon but I was not included in the final list and I opted to run in Frankfurt," said Cheruiyot before leaving for Germany.

The Eldoret-based athlete said that when she ran in the Great North Run, she knew where to improve on in her training before Sunday's big race.

"When I ran in the Great North Run, I wanted to gauge my performance and indeed after coming in second position, I was able to know where to fine tune before I get to the big race," said Cheruiyot.

She said that having run well on the track and in cross country, she hopes to shine in the marathon.

"I have titles in the World Cross Country Championships, World Championships, Olympics Games and the Commonwealth Games, and I'm now focused to make a name in the marathon races. Marathon running is tough but with good training. I know I will do well," she said.

In the men's category in Frankfurt, defending champion Mark Korir, who trains in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, is optimistic he will retain his title on Sunday.

He will be joining last year's second placer Martin Kosgey.

"I'm looking forward to a good race on Sunday because I have done my training well. I know there will be stiff competition but I'm up to task to deliver good results," said Korir after an "easy" training session in Tambach.

Korir has had a significant marathon career in the past two years after winning Paris Marathon in 2015 before winning in Frankfurt Marathon last year. He started this season with a third place finish in Seoul Marathon.

Vivian Cheruiyot career highlights:

Born: September 11, 1983; Place of birth: Elgeyo-Marakwet County

Achievements: World Championships: 2009 Berlin 5,000m - Gold; 2011 Daegu 5,000m - Gold; 2011 Daegu 10,000m - Gold; 2015 Beijing 10,000m - Gold; 2007 Osaka 5,000m - Silver;

Olympics Games: 2016 Rio de Janeiro 5,000m - Gold; 2016 Rio de Janeiro 10,000m - Silver; 2012 London 5000m - Silver; 2012 London 10,000m - Bronze; Commonwealth Games: 2010 New Delhi 5000m-Gold;

World Cross Country Championships: 2011 Punta Umbria, senior race-Gold;

World Indoor Championships: 2010 Doha 3000m-Silver;

Africa Championships: 2010 Nairobi 5000m-Gold;

All Africa Games: 1999 Johannesburg 5000m - Bronze;

Personal best times: 1,500m: 4:06.65; 3,000m: 8:28.66; 5,000m: 14:20.89; 10,000m: 29:32.53; 10km: 30:47; Marathon: 2:23:50