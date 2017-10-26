26 October 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Wins Top African Freedom Award

By Clement Malambo

Zambian leading opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema will this Friday be the recipient of the African Freedom Award under the auspices of the Germany human rights body, Friedrich Naumann Foundation.

Hichilema will be presented with the award in South Africa tomorrow.

The opposition UPND leader who spent over four months in prison on treason charges many observers believed were politically motivated has received international accolades for his fight for democracy in Zambia.

"We are greatly honoured to have been nominated to be the guest speaker and recipient of this year's African Freedom award ceremony hosted and presented by Friedrich Naumann Foundation in South Africa tomorrow Friday 27th October 2017," Hichilema has announced.

"At this annual event, the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom acknowledges individuals who have made an extraordinary contribution to the cause of Freedom in Africa.

"After receiving the award, we will be presenting a paper on "The State of Freedom in Africa," he says.

Hichilema has dedicated the award to Zambian citizens who committed prayers and stood with him and five others during their 127 days of incarceration.

"We will continue demanding and championing freedoms and basic rights for our people as well as respect for the rule of law and order as we believe that is key to national development," he says.

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom describes itself as a foundation for liberal politics that aims at promoting the goal of making the principle of freedom valid for the dignity of all people.

Friedrich Naumann Foundation promotes human rights, rule of law and democracy in more than 60 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Central America.

