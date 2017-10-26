26 October 2017

Nigeria: Golf - Torgah Leads Chase for Nigerian Masters

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Vincent Torgah of Ghana will lead the pack of contenders aspiring to win the Nigerian Masters which officially tees off today at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The tournament is one of the events on the schedule of the West African Tour.

Torgah is familiar with the West African Tour having won three times on the tour, including the flagship Tour Championship last year.

The players, 43 in all, will be aiming for a lump share of the $50,000 prize money over the 72 holes.

The event has drawn players from 11 players, some who are featuring at the tournament for the first time.

Zambia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago and Uganda are countries who are presenting players for the first time at the West African Tour.

They will be joined by the shot-makers from Senegal, Gabon, Cameroon, Ghana and Nigeria in making the event an exciting fiesta.

The Caddy Tournament that held wednesday served as a dress rehearsal to the competition, with the best caddy earning the honour to play along the professional players

US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, will present the winner with the coveted White Jacket on Sunday.

Oche Odoh, who is absent at this edition won the first edition of the tournament last year

