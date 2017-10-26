Eritrea: Training for Hearing Impaired Nationals

Keren — The vocational and academic training being provided at the Keren School for the Deaf to nationals with hearing disabilities is contributing in improving their lives.

Indicating that the school provides education for hearing impaired nationals from all over the country from grade 1 to grade 5 as well as a one year vocational training, the director of the Keren School for the Deaf, Mr. Kibreab Simret called for establishing more similar schools so as to enable nationals with hearing impaired have the opportunity of education and bring about basic change in the living standard.

Indicating that the Keren School for the Deaf, which was established before 60 years, provides both regular and vocational trainings by Eritrean teachers with an Eritrean context sign language, Mr. Kibreab called for parents to enroll their children with hearing disabilities at early age in their lives.

Mr. Kebreab also called on the society to increase their contribution so that the school adds more classrooms to accommodate more students with hearing disabilities.