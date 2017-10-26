Eritrea: Lip and Oral Clif Surgery

Asmara — Lip and Oral Clif surgery is being conducted on 35 children and 6 adults at the Orotta National Referral Hospital in cooperation with Eritrean and Foreign surgeons.

The coordinators of the surgery, Dr. Edward Zebovic, American Oral and Maxiliofacial surgeon, indicated that it is for the 10th time that he is conducting such a surgery and that the reception and cooperation he received from the Eritrean experts was vital in the success of the program.

Dr. Lainesh Gebrehiwet, Oral and Facial expert, said that the surgery beyond providing treatment to Eritrean Lip and Oral Clif patients will have significant contribution in exchanging experiences.

Dr. Lainesh reiterated that the program has enabled many Eritrean patients become beneficiaries and called on parents to bring their children with Lip and Oral Clif problems to health facilities for early treatment.