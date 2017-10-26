Cameroon: Vision 4 - New Regional Chief Commissioned

Pany epse Makani Beatrice Claude will take care of the SW, NW, West and Littoral Regions.

The new Vision 4 Regional Chief for the South West, West, North West and Littoral Regions, Pany epse Makani Beatrice Claude, was installed into office on Friday, October 20 in a brief ceremony that took place at the hotel La Falaise in Douala. Commissioning the new Regional Chief into office, the Assistant General Manager of Vision 4, Nga Belinga, épouse Djabea Marie Pulcherie said Makani Beatrice was appointed on the basis of merit as she has proven to be rigorous at work. She called on her to show proof of discipline and total engagement in her new duties. She said, Vision 4 should work to conserve their spectators despite competition coming from other media houses and the social media.

The Director of Television, Ernest Obama, gave a brief history of the media group which comprises a local news paper known as Anecdote, an international magazine, Africa Express, a radio station in Yaounde, Satellite FM and of course the television channel, Vision 4 is said to have branches in Congo-Brazzaville, Central Africa and Paris. The media group, he said, employs some 200 people. The installation was followed by a working session at the seat of the TV channel in Bonanjo between the top management of the house and the new Regional Chief. Merry-making followed with family members, colleagues and partners.