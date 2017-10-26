Cameroon: Chinese Language Training - Confucius Institute Cameroon Prepares 10th Anniversary

Jinhua — The school boasts over 10,000 learners in the country and cooperates with 8 local universities.

Zhejiang Normal University, Jinhua in southeastern China's Zhejiang Province was founded over 60 years ago. The Institute of African Studies, Zhejiang Normal University, IASZNU, was introduced in the 1990s. Today, Zhejiang Normal University, ZNU, cooperates with over 30 African universities and some institutes. The university has established three Confucius Institutes in Africa - Cameroon, Tanzania and Mozambique.

The institute in Cameroon will next year celebrate its 10th anniversary, officials explained to Cameroon Tribune in Jinhua recently during a visit by 27 African journalists. Meanwhile, over 10,000 Cameroonians are learning Chinese in Yaounde, Douala and Maroua, Prof. Chen Mingkun, Deputy Director of the Institute of African Studies disclosed. Confucius Institute Cameroon also has ties with 8 local universities and private schools that teach Chinese.

The University of Maroua last year became the first in West Africa to graduate teachers in Chinese Language Education. So far, 200 teachers have graduated from the programme whose Head of Department trained in Zhejiang Normal University. ZNU each year admits about 1,000 African students, including nearly 100 Cameroonians.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang Normal University offered to train Cameroonian civil engineers for free so that they can return home and boost the local construction industry. However, there have prolonged delays in receiving feedback from the University of Yaounde I that was requested to send names. "The Director of IASZNU is eagerly looking forward to getting this cooperation project off the ground," an official told Cameroon Tribune.

Meanwhile, two Cameroonian are studying for doctorate degrees in IASZNU, all on Chinese government scholarships. Abah Bidias Alain Steve is in the second year of his PhD programme in African Education and Social Development. His research interest is on how to link vocational and technical education to job creation.

Mounton Njoya Felix has just completed the first year of his PhD research in Comparative Education. He is comparing the Chinese and Cameroonian systems of education. Mounton says as more Chinese businesses invest in the country, Cameroonians need to understand Chinese education in order to take advantage of the many employment opportunities.