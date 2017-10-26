Sudan: Eighth Conference of Heads of Arab Supreme Courts Kicks Off in Nouakchott With Participation of Chief Justice

Nouakchott — The 8th Conference of Heads of Arab Supreme Courts commenced here, Wednesday, with participation of the Chief Justice, Professor Haider Ahmed Dafa-Alla.

The Advisor for Arab League Assistant Secretary-General and the Omani Chief Justice addressed the opening sitting and affirmed importance of boosting the judicial cooperation between the Arab countries as well as backing independence and integrity of judiciary to dispense justice.

Head of Mauritania Supreme Court, Al-Hussein Wald Al-Naji also addressed the opening sitting and described the conference as remarkable event in Arab judicial cooperation.

He asserted importance of strengthening judicial cooperation among Arab countries for guaranteeing independence of judiciary.