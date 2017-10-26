Sudan: Governor of Northern State Commends Level of Sudan-Saudi Arabia Relations

Dongola — Governor of Northern State, Engineer Ali Al-Wad Mohamed has lauded the distinguished Sudanese-Saudi Arabia relations , especially in economic domain.

Receiving in Dongola , a delegation from Al-Rajhi Group of Companies led by Chairman of the Group, Sheikh Suleiman Al-Rajhi in the presence of Chairman of the State Legislative Council and minister sofa economic sectors, Engineer Al-Awad said the group's projects in the State were successful investment projects and reflect level of relation and fruitful cooperation that push economy and investment in the country , especially in agricultural field.

He indicated to carrying out of a number of activities , programs and service projects in favor of citizens of the Northern State.

The Governor renewed the keenness of Government of National and to p accord to remove all barriers before investors from inside and outside the country and to provide the necessary facilitations to them.

Sheikh Al-Rajhi, for his part, commended level of cooperation and coordination between his group and the Northern State so as to achieve the aspired goals.

It is noteworthy the visit of delegation of Al-Rajhi Group to Northern State came within context to stand on progress of work at 480,000-feddan Al-Rajhi Agricultural Project in Ad-Debba and Golid localities set for cultivation of wheat and oil seeds.