Sudan: Commissioner Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum to Hand Over Land Cruisers - Pickup to 6th Infantry Division in Al-Fasher

The Chairman of the High Committee for the collection of weapons and unlicensed vehicles has said in the Khartoum that… Read more »

The Commissioner demanded the people, who possess such type of cars to hand them over to command of the 6th Infantry Division in Al-Fasher during time not exceed tomorrow, Thursday , warning of confiscation of the cars after the deadline.

Al-Fasher — The Commissioner of Al-Fasher Locality and Chairman of High Committee on Firearms Collection and Unlicensed Vehicles , Al-Tegani Abdalla Saleh and that the Committee has begun registering and receiving the land cruisers-pickup since Monday as implementation to the Republican decree that considers land cruiser -four -wheel drive battle vehicles that should not remain in possession of citizens.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.