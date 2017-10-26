Sudan: Commissioner Gives 48-Hour Ultimatum to Hand Over Land Cruisers - Pickup to 6th Infantry Division in Al-Fasher

Al-Fasher — The Commissioner of Al-Fasher Locality and Chairman of High Committee on Firearms Collection and Unlicensed Vehicles , Al-Tegani Abdalla Saleh and that the Committee has begun registering and receiving the land cruisers-pickup since Monday as implementation to the Republican decree that considers land cruiser -four -wheel drive battle vehicles that should not remain in possession of citizens.
The Commissioner demanded the people, who possess such type of cars to hand them over to command of the 6th Infantry Division in Al-Fasher during time not exceed tomorrow, Thursday , warning of confiscation of the cars after the deadline.