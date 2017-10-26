Kenya: Polling Stations Which Opened Late to Get More Time - IEBC

Photo: Nairobi News

Voters at Moi Avenue Primary School, the largest polling station in the country with over 14000 registered voters.

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says polling stations which opened late will be compensated for the time lost as voters cast their ballot in the repeat presidential poll.

Through its Twitter handle, the electoral body indicated that this will cater for areas where voting delayed due to logistical challenges.

In most polling stations, voting kicked off in earnest at 6am and according to the electoral body, everything has been put in place to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati assured that the fresh presidential election would proceed as planned.

Chebukati who spoke at the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya Wednesday said enough progress has been made by the Commission to ensure the successful conduct of the election.

In Mombasa, voting was underway despite a low turnout with heavy security deployed across the county to protect voters, election materials and staff.