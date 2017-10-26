26 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Polling Stations Which Opened Late to Get More Time - IEBC

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Voters at Moi Avenue Primary School, the largest polling station in the country with over 14000 registered voters.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says polling stations which opened late will be compensated for the time lost as voters cast their ballot in the repeat presidential poll.

Through its Twitter handle, the electoral body indicated that this will cater for areas where voting delayed due to logistical challenges.

In most polling stations, voting kicked off in earnest at 6am and according to the electoral body, everything has been put in place to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati assured that the fresh presidential election would proceed as planned.

Chebukati who spoke at the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya Wednesday said enough progress has been made by the Commission to ensure the successful conduct of the election.

In Mombasa, voting was underway despite a low turnout with heavy security deployed across the county to protect voters, election materials and staff.

More on This

Seamless Voting in Kiambu County

Voting got underway in Kiambu County Thursday, where thousands of residents lined up to vote for their preferred… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.