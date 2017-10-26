Kenya: DP Ruto Confident of High Voter Turnout

Deputy President William Ruto expressed confidence of a high voter turnout after he cast his vote in Uasin Gishu County on Thursday.

Mr Ruto defended the move to hold the elections today despite the withdrawal of their key challenger Mr Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance saying everyone had a constitutional right to vote or abstain.

Speaking after voting at Kosachei Primary School polling station in Turbo constituency a few minutes after 10am, the Deputy President said Jubilee Party deserved another chance to lead the country.

"It is everyone right to vote or not. We are asking our supporters to come out in large number and vote for us," he said.

He was accompanied by his wife Rachel and MPs Janeth Sitienei (Turbo) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret).

In Baringo, Kanu leader Gideon Moi cast his vote at Tandui Primary School polling station accompanied by his wife Zahra.

Low voter turnout has so far characterised the exercise in the Rift Valley despite being one of Jubilee strongholds.