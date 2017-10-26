26 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: DP Ruto Confident of High Voter Turnout

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Barnabas Bii and Florah Koech

Deputy President William Ruto expressed confidence of a high voter turnout after he cast his vote in Uasin Gishu County on Thursday.

Mr Ruto defended the move to hold the elections today despite the withdrawal of their key challenger Mr Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance saying everyone had a constitutional right to vote or abstain.

Speaking after voting at Kosachei Primary School polling station in Turbo constituency a few minutes after 10am, the Deputy President said Jubilee Party deserved another chance to lead the country.

"It is everyone right to vote or not. We are asking our supporters to come out in large number and vote for us," he said.

He was accompanied by his wife Rachel and MPs Janeth Sitienei (Turbo) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret).

In Baringo, Kanu leader Gideon Moi cast his vote at Tandui Primary School polling station accompanied by his wife Zahra.

Low voter turnout has so far characterised the exercise in the Rift Valley despite being one of Jubilee strongholds.

Kenya

Why Last-Ditch Effort to Broker Poll Deal Fell Apart

Failure by the Supreme Court to raise a quorum on Wednesday effectively halted a series of court cases seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.