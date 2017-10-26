Kenya: 40 Mombasa Jubilee Agents Fail to Show Up at Polling Stations

At least 40 Jubilee Party agents in Mombasa failed to show up at various polling stations during the repeat presidential poll.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the agents, who had already been paid their allowances had let down the party.

Speaking after casting his vote at PHD in Mwembe Tayari, Mr Balala said the agents will face consequences.

"The agents did not show up in a few polling stations. This is a problem of dishonesty. But we are going to take legal action against the agents who did not show up. I want to warn them that as Jubilee Party, we are going to deal with them," said Mr Balala who was also the party's campaigns coordinator at the Coast.

He said majority of those who failed to show up were from Mvita and Kisauni constituencies. The two sub counties have the largest number of registered voters in Mombasa.

Mr Balala said the move has forced the party to put people on standby to replace those who stayed away.

He said the agents had gone through trainings and accepted the work before receiving their allowances.

The CS said boycott call by National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga had caused fear among residents hence the poor voter turnout in the county.

"We have seen in the morning the turnout was low. Some people, especially women and the elderly fear to come out to vote. I encourage voters to come out to exercise their democratic right," said the CS.