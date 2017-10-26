26 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Matiangi Says Adequate Security in Place on Election Day

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
Voters at Moi Avenue Primary School, the largest polling station in the country with over 14000 registered voters.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the fresh presidential election proceeds smoothly.

Speaking after casting his vote in Kisii Town, the Interior CS said security personnel had been deployed to NASA strongholds even as supporters blocked roads leading to polling centres.

"You know we said yesterday that we have sufficient deployment of security across the country. You heard the president last night confirmed that the National Security Council has ensured that we have taken care of all security concerns so we are fine," he stated.

He further urged those who will boycott the polls to do so peacefully without blocking others from exercising their democratic right.

"I want to categorically and very firmly assure everyone across the country that we have no security problem, just wake up, go and vote and if you choose not to vote, it's okay, it is your right. Just stay away from the polling stations and remain at home," he said.

In NASA strongholds, voters kept off the polling stations as they heeded the call by leader Raila Odinga to boycott the poll.

In Siaya, residents barricaded roads, light bonfires, paralyzed transport, insisting that no voting will take place in the county.

The situation was similar in Migori where many kept off the polling stations.

In Kibra, bonfires were lit on the roads before security personnel showed up.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had stated that stern action will be taken against anyone disrupting the fresh presidential election currently underway in most parts of the country.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi, the Head of State indicated that security agencies have been deployed to deal with any such actions.

He urged Kenyans to show the world that they live in a mature democracy.

Kenya

Why Last-Ditch Effort to Broker Poll Deal Fell Apart

Failure by the Supreme Court to raise a quorum on Wednesday effectively halted a series of court cases seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.