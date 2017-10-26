Kenya: Matiangi Says Adequate Security in Place on Election Day

Photo: Nairobi News

Voters at Moi Avenue Primary School, the largest polling station in the country with over 14000 registered voters.

Nairobi — Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi says adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the fresh presidential election proceeds smoothly.

Speaking after casting his vote in Kisii Town, the Interior CS said security personnel had been deployed to NASA strongholds even as supporters blocked roads leading to polling centres.

"You know we said yesterday that we have sufficient deployment of security across the country. You heard the president last night confirmed that the National Security Council has ensured that we have taken care of all security concerns so we are fine," he stated.

He further urged those who will boycott the polls to do so peacefully without blocking others from exercising their democratic right.

"I want to categorically and very firmly assure everyone across the country that we have no security problem, just wake up, go and vote and if you choose not to vote, it's okay, it is your right. Just stay away from the polling stations and remain at home," he said.

In NASA strongholds, voters kept off the polling stations as they heeded the call by leader Raila Odinga to boycott the poll.

In Siaya, residents barricaded roads, light bonfires, paralyzed transport, insisting that no voting will take place in the county.

The situation was similar in Migori where many kept off the polling stations.

In Kibra, bonfires were lit on the roads before security personnel showed up.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had stated that stern action will be taken against anyone disrupting the fresh presidential election currently underway in most parts of the country.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi, the Head of State indicated that security agencies have been deployed to deal with any such actions.

He urged Kenyans to show the world that they live in a mature democracy.