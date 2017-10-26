25 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 9 Injured After Bus Overturns Along Meru-Embu Highway

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Charles Wanyoro

Nine passengers are recuperating at Kyeni Mission Hospital after the bus they were traveling in overturned at Kathageri area along the Embu-Meru highway.

The five men and four women were traveling from Nairobi to Meru aboard Kensilver bus when the driver lost control of the vehicle as it descended a hill near Thuci River.

Among the injured is a person who had just been discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kyeni Mission Hospital Administrator, Father Dominic Mugo said the patients were rushed to the institution by traffic police from the nearby Kathageri Police Post.

He said the injured were in stable condition and expressed optimism that they would be discharged soon.

"There is nobody in danger at the moment, only one person who was at KNH looks weak. All the patients are out of danger," said Fr Mugo.

Kenya

Why Last-Ditch Effort to Broker Poll Deal Fell Apart

Failure by the Supreme Court to raise a quorum on Wednesday effectively halted a series of court cases seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.