Kenya: 9 Injured After Bus Overturns Along Meru-Embu Highway

Nine passengers are recuperating at Kyeni Mission Hospital after the bus they were traveling in overturned at Kathageri area along the Embu-Meru highway.

The five men and four women were traveling from Nairobi to Meru aboard Kensilver bus when the driver lost control of the vehicle as it descended a hill near Thuci River.

Among the injured is a person who had just been discharged from Kenyatta National Hospital.

Kyeni Mission Hospital Administrator, Father Dominic Mugo said the patients were rushed to the institution by traffic police from the nearby Kathageri Police Post.

He said the injured were in stable condition and expressed optimism that they would be discharged soon.

"There is nobody in danger at the moment, only one person who was at KNH looks weak. All the patients are out of danger," said Fr Mugo.