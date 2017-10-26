25 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Foreign Affairs Minister Denies Calling for Togolese President's Resignation

By Kebba Jeffang

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad (MoFA), has on Monday refuted reports on Reuters News Agency which quoted the Foreign Minister Ousainou Darboe, calling for the resignation of Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, amid political crisis in Togo.

"The Ministry has registered with dismay, the publication made by Reuters News Agency on Monday 23rd October 2017, that the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs Ousainou Darboe, has called for the resignation of the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe.

According to the statement issued, the view expressed by the Minister in the interview with the news agency, was that the decision for President Faure to stay in power or not is the sole and sovereign decision of the people of Togo. It stated that there is no reason warranting the Government of the Republic of The Gambia to take a position, since the Togolese people continue to make efforts to find a solution to their country's political crisis.

"The Gambia and the Republic of Togo remain bonded by strong ties of brotherhood and friendship and it is the wish of the two Heads of States that these relations be further strengthened in the coming years," it indicated.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters quoted Mr. Darboe as saying, the Togolese president should "resign immediately."

