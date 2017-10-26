25 October 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Wallidan's 'Mola' Signs Israeli Deal

By Sulayman Bah

Winger Modou Lamin Manneh has turned professional after inking the dotted lines in Israel, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The 18-year-old signed a two-year deal with third tier side SektziaNesTziona who currently top the standings with twenty-one (21) points in the 16-team league.

The Bundung-based starlet put pen-to-paper upon impressing on trial.

He first tried out with a second tier Israeli club before committing to Tziona of the third division.

Dubbed Mola, Manneh won the Football Federation Cup with Wallidan prior to sealing a move to ASC Linguere and playing for them in their pre-season drills in Banjul.

Gambia

