25 October 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Al Bashir Discusses Future of Darfur With Emir of Qatar

Doha — Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir has held talks in Doha with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on ways to develop and strengthen bilateral relations and the efforts to rebuild Darfur after the end of the war and prevalence of peace.

During the talks on Monday, Al Bashir said the government is now trying to change the image of Darfur from a region of civil conflict, killing, and burning to a space of peace, stability and prosperity through the Green Darfur project which is a large and an important project.

The Sudanese president explained that the project aims at the reconstruction of villages and the use of groundwater and water harvesting projects for the cultivation of horticulture, vegetables, and fruits in Central Darfur and planting trees in the southern part of Darfur.

He said the project also aims to link Darfur with the rest of Sudan in order to bring production to markets, as well as the establishment of the Bank for the reconstruction of Darfur.

Al Bashir told the Emir: "The weapons collection program in Darfur has led to a low level of crime and security chaos".

Emir of the State of Qatar expressed interest in the Green Darfur project, contributing to its implementation, and support of the other development projects.

