Sudan: Two to Hang for East Darfur Murder, Robbery

El Fasher — Two men on trial for the murder and robbery of a man in East Darfur more than two years ago have been sentenced to death by hanging by the Darfur Criminal Court on Monday.

In addition to the death sentence for premeditated murder and robbery, Judge Habibelrahman Mohamed Ahmed sentenced both defendants to 10 years' imprisonment for violating articles 26 and 42 of Weapons and Ammunition Act.

According to evidence heard, the perpetrators hired a sedan vehicle belonging to the victim, on the pretext that they wished to travel from Ed Daein to Abu Sufyan north of Abu Karinka. The court heard that on the way the men murdered the victim and took his vehicle.

Two days after the incident, the perpetrators were arrested and held with the vehicle at El Mazroub area east of Adila, however, the second suspect fled and hijacked a truck while on his way. He was re-arrested later.

It is not known whether the men will have leave to appeal the sentences.