25 October 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Agricultural Transformation - AfDB President Offers Youths Incentives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

Akinwumi Adesina has donated his 2017 World Food Prize award worth over FCFA 139 million to set up a fund fully dedicated to financing young African farmers.

The President of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has emerged winner of the 2017 World Food Prize, dedicating his award prize money to offering incentives to young African farmers. "I had the privilege of donating my World Food Prize award of $250,000 [over FCFA 139 million] to set up a fund fully dedicated to providing grants, fellowships and financing for the youth of Africa in agriculture as a business," Adesina said after receiving the award.

Going by the laureate, a portion of his award will be used to support the work of the World Food Prize Youth Institute -Africa. "This stems from the fact that many young farmers find it hard to access loans. Some financial institutions claim that youth lack viable projects, but also have no security or collateral that they can use for securing a bank loan," he said. While receiving the award in the US last week, the AfDB President expressed satisfaction to have been recognised for the decades of work he has done on agriculture, fighting to lead millions of people out of poverty.

"I think the world's food crisis has given further inspiration, a lot more wind behind my sail, in a drive to make sure we have a world that is hunger-free, an Africa that can feed itself completely and be a global powerhouse to food and agriculture," Adesina noted.

Cameroon

United Nations and Peace Promotion - Today's Challenges

The multiplicity of conflicts in the World is obliging the UN, the world's most influential organization to constantly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.