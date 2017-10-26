25 October 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum - Sudan Has Distinct Geographic Location in Silk Road Initiative

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum Li Shig-wen noted that his country is seeking to promote economic exchanges with Sudan, and to expand with all countries in all fields.

During his address, Thursday, at al- Shariqa Hall, to the forum of the (the Chinese - Arabic Cooperation, and the Silk Road Initiative), organized by the Sudanese -Chinese Friendship Association, in cooperation with the Department of Political Sciences of Khartoum University, the Chinese ambassador, said that Sudan has a unique geographic location in the Silk Road Initiative.

He added that the Initiative of the Silk Road, launched by the Chinese president, is a development strategy centered on inter-state communication and cooperation, and including two branches (the economic Silk Road, and the sea Silk Road).

The ambassador said that his country spends about $ 150 dollar billion annually in the 68 countries that have agreed to participate in the initiative.

Pointing out that last May has witnessed the launching of the Silk Road Initiative with the participation of Sudan among other 29 heads of state and 130 representatives of countries.

He lauded the Khartoum University, represented in the department of political sciences, and al-Shariqa hall for hosting the forum of the Arab -Chinese cooperation and the Silk Road initiative.

Sudan

'Raids and Siege Tactics' to Be Used in North Darfur Arms and Vehicle Collection

The Chairman of the High Committee for the collection of weapons and unlicensed vehicles has said in the Khartoum that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.