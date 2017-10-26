Sudan: Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum - Sudan Has Distinct Geographic Location in Silk Road Initiative

Khartoum — The Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum Li Shig-wen noted that his country is seeking to promote economic exchanges with Sudan, and to expand with all countries in all fields.

During his address, Thursday, at al- Shariqa Hall, to the forum of the (the Chinese - Arabic Cooperation, and the Silk Road Initiative), organized by the Sudanese -Chinese Friendship Association, in cooperation with the Department of Political Sciences of Khartoum University, the Chinese ambassador, said that Sudan has a unique geographic location in the Silk Road Initiative.

He added that the Initiative of the Silk Road, launched by the Chinese president, is a development strategy centered on inter-state communication and cooperation, and including two branches (the economic Silk Road, and the sea Silk Road).

The ambassador said that his country spends about $ 150 dollar billion annually in the 68 countries that have agreed to participate in the initiative.

Pointing out that last May has witnessed the launching of the Silk Road Initiative with the participation of Sudan among other 29 heads of state and 130 representatives of countries.

He lauded the Khartoum University, represented in the department of political sciences, and al-Shariqa hall for hosting the forum of the Arab -Chinese cooperation and the Silk Road initiative.