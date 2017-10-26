26 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Julie Gichuru Roasted After Posting This Tweet On Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Julie Gichuru/Instagram
Former television host Julie Gichuru.
By Chad Kitundu

Former television anchor Julie Gichuru incurred the wrath of Kenyans after she tweeted about going to bed early so that she can wake up early to vote.

Early to bed, early to rise to cast my vote, a right my grandparents struggled for.

Have a blessed night sweet Kenya, God never sleeps 💙🇰🇪

- Julie Gichuru (@JulieGichuru) October 25, 2017

Most expressed reactions that show Kenyans truly hold diverse ideas on the election.

I like the way you've just mixed good and evil in this tweet Julie. You have a problem!

-- Godfrey Babu (@lastbone) October 25, 2017

At least u r lucky in ksm,in ksm there are gun shots all over we can't even dream of sleeping! Even children are not being spared

-- Jacob Okal (@jacokal) October 25, 2017

And a right that no one should take lightly.,,that's why I ain't voting an already predetermined election.By all means all the best

-- nyabs07 (@nyaboke07) October 25, 2017

This picture is worth a thousand words... How you interpret it shows if your ignorant or not. This, Julie is what common mwananchi feels und pic.twitter.com/Yt59KxWaB4

-- Margaret Charlene (@m_cleine) October 25, 2017

pic.twitter.com/P5D0WXW5yp

-- Dan Ochieng (@dan_kochieng) October 25, 2017

Nisaidie phone number yako, juu sina kitu ya kupiga nitakupigia

-- Edu Mokaya (@EduMokaya2) October 25, 2017

Julie said she will vote for you tomorrow sir pic.twitter.com/Q5KURJ0sqh

-- Johny (@JohnyDemands) October 25, 2017

It is your constitutional right. Exercise it silently, keep your thoughts to your self. Amen

-- Sir James (@JamesBarongo) October 25, 2017

Kenya

Why Last-Ditch Effort to Broker Poll Deal Fell Apart

Failure by the Supreme Court to raise a quorum on Wednesday effectively halted a series of court cases seeking… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.