Kenya: Julie Gichuru Roasted After Posting This Tweet On Elections

Photo: Julie Gichuru/Instagram

Former television host Julie Gichuru.

Former television anchor Julie Gichuru incurred the wrath of Kenyans after she tweeted about going to bed early so that she can wake up early to vote.

Early to bed, early to rise to cast my vote, a right my grandparents struggled for.

Have a blessed night sweet Kenya, God never sleeps 💙🇰🇪

- Julie Gichuru (@JulieGichuru) October 25, 2017

Most expressed reactions that show Kenyans truly hold diverse ideas on the election.

