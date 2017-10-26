Cameroon: United Nations and Peace Promotion - Today's Challenges

opinion

The multiplicity of conflicts in the World is obliging the UN, the world's most influential organization to constantly readjust its conflict resolution strategy.

The World is bubbling with a medley of conflicts as the United Nations marks the 72nd anniversary of the entry into force in 1945 of its Charter. This is certainly not a good sign for the organization but it remains a litmus test for its ability and competence in achieving one, if not, the most important goal since creation. The multiplicity of conflicts and social unrests in many countries of the World is said to have left many dead with death toll that keep rising every day. Updated statistics indicate major wars registering over 10,000 deaths, wars recording between 1,000 and 9,999 deaths in current or past year, minor conflicts resulting in the death of between 100 and 999 deaths in current or past year and skirmishes and clashes taking the lives of almost 100 people in current or past year. The rapidity with which conflicts is spreading across the globe rekindles little hope of immediate peace. Whether due to religious fanaticism, valuable raw material, or sheer desire for power, the reasons behind conflicts remain the same for thousands of years. Some of the wars like the one in Afghanistan that dates back to 1978 have stretched on till date. This and other wars such as the Mexican drug war, Syrian civil war and Iraqi conflict have killed about 10,000 people. Conflicts causing at least 1,000 deaths in one calendar year are considered wars by the Uppsala Conflict data programme. Included on this list are the Kurdish-Turkish conflict, Somali civil war, communal conflicts in Nigeria, war in Darfur, Boko Haram insurgency, Libyan crisis, Yemen crisis and civil war, Sinai insurgency, Ethnic conflict in South Sudan, and Central African Republic conflict. About 30 conflicts have resulted in the death of between 100 and 1,000 direct violent deaths in current or past calendar year. These include: Syrian civil war spillover in Lebanon, northern Mali conflict, insurgency in Egypt, Burundian unrest, and Oromo-Somali clashes. The list is long with Africa have the greatest share of armed conflicts and social unrests. The resurgence of the cold war between the US and North Korea is sending shock waves down the spines of many and having a serious psychological effect on the globe. The growth and expansion of conflicts in the World are born out of a number of factors many of which are similar even though some are specific to some nations. This is where the U.N. has its main challenge; identifying specificities and peculiarities of each conflict before determining the kind of action to take. In effect, all conflicts have their particular history and reasons. Some have to do with inequality within societies and between regions which have become a key cause, exacerbated by rapid information dissemination, as people are now more aware of such discrepancies. Increasing cases of conflict have obliged the UN to shift from a policy of response to that of stopping the root causes in international politics, dealing effectively with the public as well as with member countries, and implementing detailed plans that meet the essential causes of conflict in international politics.