Malawi: Man Gets 76 Months IHL for Defilement

Zomba — Zomba Senior Magistrate's Court on Monday sentenced Charles Namocha, 27, to 76 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Zomba Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Constable Patrick Maseko said the incident happened in April this year.

"When presenting facts in court, Zomba Police Prosecutor, Superintendent Florida Dzimbiri said in April 2017, the convict met with the victim and asked her to be staying together. During that period, the victim was schooling at Providence Primary Schools in Mulanje District and the school committee tried to look for her after missing for some days," the PRO explained.

The girl was later discovered to be living with the convict, a situation which did not pleased her parents.

The matter was reported to the police who later arrested Namocha who pleaded guilty before the Zomba Senior Magistrate's Court.

The state prosecutor asked the court to give Namocha a stiff punishment because of the nature of the offence which has seen the girl undergoing some physical and psychological torture considering her age.

In mitigation, the convict asked the court to be lenient with him because he is a first offender; pleaded guilty and is a bread winner.

Senior Resident Magistrate, Wyson Nkhata concurred with the state that the convict deserves a stiff sentence.

He said the court has a duty to protect the girl child from any abuse hence slapped Namocha with 76 months IHL.

Namocha hails from Mapwesela Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.